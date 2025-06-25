PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.34

PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF (NASDAQ:PSTR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.3438 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd.
PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PSTR opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $23.41 and a 12 month high of $30.33.
About PeakShares Sector Rotation ETF
