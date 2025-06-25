Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYX. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,216,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Paychex by 20,236.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,153,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,419 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paychex by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,807,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $674,115,000 after acquiring an additional 694,651 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Paychex by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,534,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,164,000 after acquiring an additional 672,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Paychex by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $189,746,000 after acquiring an additional 628,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $152.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.82. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $161.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Paychex Increases Dividend

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Paychex and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $165.00 price target on shares of Paychex and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paychex from $141.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total transaction of $544,762.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This trade represents a 4.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

