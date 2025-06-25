Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Director Stanley Stern Sells 547 Shares

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) Director Stanley Stern sold 547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $46,790.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,137 shares in the company, valued at $524,958.98. This represents a 8.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE ORA opened at $86.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.58 and a 1 year high of $87.20. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.87.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.33 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.30%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Ormat Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Barclays raised shares of Ormat Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Baird R W raised shares of Ormat Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Institutional Trading of Ormat Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Ormat Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,687 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ormat Technologies by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guatemala, Guadeloupe, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

