Oracle Power (LON:ORCP) Stock Price Down 5.9% – Time to Sell?

Oracle Power plc (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). Approximately 119,565,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 200,926,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

Oracle Power Stock Down 5.9%

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Oracle Power (LON:ORCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter.

Oracle Power Company Profile

Oracle is an international project developer in the natural resources and energy sectors. Led by a team with extensive experience in major project development and robust relationships with industry giants, Oracle is building a portfolio of projects selected for their prospects in sectors with high global demand and aligned with worldwide economic and environmental trends.

