Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 12,526 Shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UCON – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 181,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,526 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $697,000. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 884,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after acquiring an additional 41,323 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 45,717 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 33,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Finally, AssuredPartners Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,971,000.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:UCON opened at $24.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.69. First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF Profile

The First Trust TCW Unconstrained Plus Bond ETF (UCON) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund, which broadly invests in various fixed income securities of almost any sector, maturity, or credit quality. UCON was launched on Jun 4, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

