Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $4,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 349 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE PHM opened at $105.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.07 and a twelve month high of $149.47. The company has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is 6.21%.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

