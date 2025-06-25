Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 10,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 41,340 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 6,676 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Dbs Bank upgraded Edwards Lifesciences to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian sold 5,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.91, for a total transaction of $447,961.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,366,054.44. This represents a 9.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Larry L. Wood sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.23, for a total transaction of $673,308.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,565,087. This trade represents a 4.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,648 shares of company stock worth $2,998,866 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:EW opened at $75.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 4.45. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $58.93 and a fifty-two week high of $95.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 75.48% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

Featured Articles

