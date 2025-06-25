Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $4,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,824,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,446,223,000 after purchasing an additional 74,046 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,528,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $904,297,000 after buying an additional 214,395 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $807,158,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,841,000 after buying an additional 81,412 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $583,420,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $850.00 to $820.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $665.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $789.42.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total transaction of $8,412,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,515. The trade was a 74.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $65,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 776 shares in the company, valued at $504,400. The trade was a 11.42% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $716.58 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $438.86 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $653.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $626.13. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 76.59%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

