Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 95,841 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (BATS:FMAR – Free Report) by 505.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,785 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,841 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 33.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March in the first quarter valued at $108,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Performance

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March stock opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 52-week low of $38.13 and a 52-week high of $44.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.01 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (FMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holding period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FMAR was launched on Mar 19, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

