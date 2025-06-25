Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $7.22 Million Stake in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,732 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $7,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 188.7% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 price objective on Sysco and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Sysco Price Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $75.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.58 and its 200-day moving average is $73.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 107.96%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sysco Corporation will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.85%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

