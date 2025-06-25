Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.65 Million Position in Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 24 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. The trade was a 29.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,738.25, for a total transaction of $1,738,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,236,621.50. This represents a 34.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,851 shares of company stock worth $40,543,770. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,304.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of FICO opened at $1,922.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Corporation has a 1-year low of $1,442.41 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,887.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,892.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.33 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.45 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 31.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Corporation will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.