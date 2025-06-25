Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.25 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $521,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $516,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $93.03 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.59. The company has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85 and a beta of 1.12. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.65 and a 12-month high of $93.26.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.