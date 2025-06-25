O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Trading 4.8% Higher – Here’s What Happened

O-I Glass, Inc. (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.69. Approximately 430,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 1,526,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.02.

Several research firms recently commented on OI. Barclays upped their price objective on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on O-I Glass from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Monday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered O-I Glass from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O-I Glass currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.11.

O-I Glass Stock Up 2.2%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.96.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. O-I Glass had a positive return on equity of 8.48% and a negative net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in O-I Glass by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after purchasing an additional 49,383 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 139,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 50,641 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of O-I Glass by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,738,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,843,000 after buying an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in O-I Glass by 212.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 95,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in O-I Glass by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 3,877,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,029,000 after buying an additional 1,809,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

