Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.25. Northwest Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $0.26, with a volume of 942,000 shares trading hands.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Trading Up 0.2%

The stock has a market capitalization of $375.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.38 million for the quarter.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient’s own immune system to attack cancer.

