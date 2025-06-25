Northland Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE)

Northland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSE – Free Report) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Northland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVSE. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 173.3% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 70,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,628,000 after buying an additional 44,776 shares during the period. Vestment Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 5,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA AVSE opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $58.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market cap of $127.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.68.

About Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Responsible Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in companies of all market capitalizations in emerging markets. Holdings are screened for multiple ESG metrics and fundamental criteria AVSE was launched on Mar 28, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

