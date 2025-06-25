nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of nCino Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.94.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on nCino from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group set a $28.00 target price on nCino in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of nCino from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

In other nCino news, insider April Rieger sold 7,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.86, for a total value of $164,397.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,181.92. The trade was a 5.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 2,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $49,385.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,791.32. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 141,060 shares of company stock valued at $3,101,115 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in nCino by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,666,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,491,000 after acquiring an additional 836,182 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 6,177,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905,802 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nCino by 50.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,867,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626,446 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of nCino by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,691,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,893 shares during the period. Finally, Soma Equity Partners LP increased its stake in shares of nCino by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP now owns 2,917,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,976,000 after acquiring an additional 156,238 shares during the period. 94.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NCNO stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -102.77, a P/E/G ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 0.76. nCino has a 1-year low of $18.75 and a 1-year high of $43.20.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $144.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.77 million. nCino had a positive return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that nCino will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

nCino declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 1st that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System connects financial institution employees, clients and third parties on a single cloud-based platform which include client onboarding, deposit account opening, loan origination, end-to-end mortgage suite, and powerful ecosystem.

