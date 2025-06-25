MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. Sells 2,074 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT)

MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,074 shares during the quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First American Bank raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.8% in the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 8,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,294,000. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 17,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $540.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Melius Research cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

LMT stock opened at $460.63 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $467.58. The stock has a market cap of $107.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.83 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.02%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

