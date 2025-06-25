MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $514.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Wednesday, May 14th.

MSTR opened at $377.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $377.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. MicroStrategy has a one year low of $102.40 and a one year high of $543.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.28 and a beta of 3.73.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.66 million. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 37.64% and a negative net margin of 1,160.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS.

In related news, EVP Wei-Ming Shao sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $3,150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,055. This represents a 48.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Kang sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.22, for a total value of $2,312,820.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,056,426.94. This represents a 20.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 25,277 shares of company stock worth $2,312,345 and sold 70,621 shares worth $25,935,717. 8.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 855.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in MicroStrategy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in MicroStrategy by 422.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

