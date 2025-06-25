Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a 13.6% increase from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Mexico Fund Stock Up 2.8%

Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.51.

About Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

