Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.25 Per Share

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. This is a 13.6% increase from Mexico Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.
Mexico Fund Stock Up 2.8%
Mexico Fund stock opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.78. Mexico Fund has a twelve month low of $12.99 and a twelve month high of $17.51.
About Mexico Fund
