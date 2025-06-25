McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,548 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balance Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Field & Main Bank lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 7,080 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 11,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $1,224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.07, for a total value of $295,850.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,516,496.27. This represents a 7.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Argus lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $321.79.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $291.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $309.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $302.72. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a market cap of $208.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.67. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 195.27% and a net margin of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

