Mattern Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,428 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $308,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,965,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,839,000 after acquiring an additional 496,070 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 6,344 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 115,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Price Performance

SCHP stock opened at $26.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.32. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $25.68 and a 1 year high of $27.06.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

