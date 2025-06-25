Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balance Wealth LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the first quarter valued at $656,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 211,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 203,383 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 847,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,093,000 after purchasing an additional 47,927 shares during the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 561,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,600,000 after purchasing an additional 46,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,055,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $28.68 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.85. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.98.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

