Mattern Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,208 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG bought a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $1,320,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $725,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CB shares. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Chubb from $324.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Chubb from $268.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO John W. Keogh acquired 9,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $292.99 per share, with a total value of $2,874,231.90. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 4.13% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB opened at $286.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.92 and a 200-day moving average of $281.60. The company has a market cap of $114.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $251.42 and a 1 year high of $306.91.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.40. Chubb had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.22 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

