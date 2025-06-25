Mattern Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 42.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,220 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 86,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 295,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Price Performance

BATS:DIHP opened at $29.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.13. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $29.75.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.