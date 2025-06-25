Mattern Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,516,890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Tower by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,342,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,074,956,000 after purchasing an additional 129,192 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,179,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,390,000 after purchasing an additional 537,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,570,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,413 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,164,851,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of American Tower from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank raised their target price on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.25.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $224.07 on Wednesday. American Tower Corporation has a one year low of $172.51 and a one year high of $243.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $215.86 and a 200 day moving average of $203.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $104.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.81.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

