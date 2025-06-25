Mattern Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Mattern Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $8,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 13.3% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $316,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Cushing Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the first quarter worth $937,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 4.6% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CBSH. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director June Mcallister Fowler sold 1,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $98,244.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,786. The trade was a 33.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $61.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $72.75. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $428.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Commerce Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.63%.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

