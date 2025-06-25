Mattern Capital Management LLC Acquires 2,019 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,944,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,877,000 after buying an additional 161,583 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,820,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,297,000 after buying an additional 1,234,171 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,954,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,430,000 after purchasing an additional 95,256 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,231,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,195,000 after purchasing an additional 382,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $69,228,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF stock opened at $53.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.36. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

