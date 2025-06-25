Mark Lewis Anderson Buys 10,000 Shares of Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Stock

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Free Report) Director Mark Lewis Anderson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $33,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,500. This represents a 200.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Mark Lewis Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 24th, Mark Lewis Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of Sintx Technologies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.36 per share, with a total value of $11,800.00.

Shares of SINT opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.07. Sintx Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $8.60.

Sintx Technologies ( NASDAQ:SINT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.58). Sintx Technologies had a negative net margin of 483.85% and a negative return on equity of 203.66%. The company had revenue of $0.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.73 million.

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sintx Technologies stock. Heights Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. owned 2.42% of Sintx Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sintx Technologies

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced ceramics company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, technical, and antipathogenic applications in the United States. It provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials, polyetheretherketone, and polyetherketoneketone.

