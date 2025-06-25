LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) Receives $69.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on LYB. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Fermium Researc upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.82. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $51.11 and a 1-year high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 169.14%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LYB. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 120,838 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 132.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 188,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,013,000 after purchasing an additional 39,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

