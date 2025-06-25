Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Stock Rating Lowered by National Bank Financial

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by National Bank Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Lundin Gold’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$58.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Cormark cut shares of Lundin Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lundin Gold from C$45.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lundin Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$50.91.

Shares of TSE LUG opened at C$70.75 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$63.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$46.90. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$19.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$75.19. The stock has a market cap of C$12.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Pablo Mir sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.50, for a total value of C$460,000.00. Also, Senior Officer Sheila Margaret Colman sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.05, for a total value of C$105,070.00. Insiders have sold a total of 65,056 shares of company stock valued at $4,166,044 in the last 90 days. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lundin Gold Inc is a Canada based company focused on its Fruta del Norte gold operation and developing its portfolio of mineral concessions in Ecuador. The Fruta del Norte deposit is located within a 150 km long copper-gold metallogenic sub-province located in the Cordillera del Condor region in southeastern Ecuador.

