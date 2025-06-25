Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Updates Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.780-0.850 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $465.0 million-$475.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $457.5 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northland Securities set a $80.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.93.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $91.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.86. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $38.29 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $425.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.18 million. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 29.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alan S. Lowe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $1,769,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,159,169.37. This represents a 7.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.58, for a total transaction of $185,714.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,706.80. This trade represents a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,872,678. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lumentum by 109.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 9.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 36.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

