Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 53.8% increase from Liberty Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.13.

Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.

About Liberty Financial Group

Liberty Financial Group Limited engages in the financial services business in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in three segments: Residential Finance, Secured Finance, and Financial Services. The company offers residential and commercial mortgages; motor vehicle, commercial, and self-managed superannuation funds (SMSF) lending services; unsecured and secured personal loans; business, commercial, lease income, residential and commercial SMSF loans, and business lines of credit; and commercial property, home, and car loans.

