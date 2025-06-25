Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Liberty Financial Group Limited (ASX:LFG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. This is a 53.8% increase from Liberty Financial Group’s previous final dividend of $0.13.
Liberty Financial Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,220.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.44.
About Liberty Financial Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Financial Group
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- AST SpaceMobile’s Signal Strengthens as Stock Nears Orbit
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Cybersecurity Confidence: 3 of the Market’s Most Upgraded Stocks
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Costco at a Crossroads: Is the Next Move Higher or Lower?
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.