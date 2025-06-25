Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.13.

Several brokerages recently commented on KRYS. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Krystal Biotech from $195.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Krystal Biotech from $215.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Shares of KRYS opened at $143.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.65. Krystal Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $122.80 and a fifty-two week high of $219.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.22 and its 200-day moving average is $158.57.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $88.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.66 million. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 14.64%. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $1,244,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.4% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in Krystal Biotech by 173.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 575,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,764,000 after purchasing an additional 365,304 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.4% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 222,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,034,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S Squared Technology LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the first quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 97,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

