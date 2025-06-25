Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $6.07, with a volume of 22233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.12.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.56 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 11.71%.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,031 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 315,992 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

