Joel Agena Sells 20,490 Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Stock

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) General Counsel Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.40, for a total value of $28,686.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,537.40. This represents a 8.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Joel Agena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 20th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $28,890.90.

On Tuesday, June 17th, Joel Agena sold 20,490 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total transaction of $28,890.90.

On Monday, June 16th, Joel Agena sold 20,491 shares of PLAYSTUDIOS stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total transaction of $29,302.13.

PLAYSTUDIOS Stock Up 0.7%

MYPS opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $172.62 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLAYSTUDIOS ( NASDAQ:MYPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 11.30% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. The business had revenue of $62.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on MYPS. Benchmark upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.80.

Institutional Trading of PLAYSTUDIOS

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 72,511 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5,260.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter valued at $97,000. Institutional investors own 37.52% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

