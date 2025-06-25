JCIC Asset Management Inc. Sells 372 Shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 108,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 25,143 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 860,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 226,246 shares during the period. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Prasad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Bank of America Corporation has a one year low of $33.07 and a one year high of $48.08. The stock has a market cap of $351.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.30.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.56% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $27.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.40.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

