iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1,049.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 104,285 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $16,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $168.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.12. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.23. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a one year low of $117.55 and a one year high of $169.25.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

