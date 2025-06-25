iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Bought by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 3,944.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 0.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $19,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,113,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,900,000 after purchasing an additional 140,085 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,244,000 after acquiring an additional 107,163 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,878,000 after acquiring an additional 25,247 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,446,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 311,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,218,000 after purchasing an additional 25,265 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 22.9%

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $181.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.91. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $129.14 and a 52 week high of $183.23.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

