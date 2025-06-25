iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Bought by Cvfg LLC

Cvfg LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Cvfg LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 18,717.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,814 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $388,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,997 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOXX opened at $235.10 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $148.31 and a one year high of $267.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.4833 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Semiconductor ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

