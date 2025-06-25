iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of FLOT stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $51.34.

About iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

