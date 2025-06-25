iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Shares Purchased by Golden State Equity Partners

Golden State Equity Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 17.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,501 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Golden State Equity Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,560.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $90.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.14. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.14 and a 1-year high of $100.29.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4318 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

