iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Live Oak Investment Partners

Live Oak Investment Partners increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Live Oak Investment Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Live Oak Investment Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 58,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 5,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $108.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.22. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

