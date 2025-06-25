Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $35.47.

About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF

The Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (QOWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Free Cash Flow Achievers index. The fund is passively managed, tracking an index composed of US-listed companies that are perceived to have strong free cash flow and show consistent growth.

