Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:QOWZ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.036 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.6%
Shares of Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF stock opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.08 million, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.04. Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $27.10 and a 12 month high of $35.47.
About Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- Insiders Chase Income and Stability in American Tower—Here’s Why
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 3 Hot Trades for Insiders, But Are They Good Buys for Investors?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Qualcomm’s Latest Price Target Can’t Be Ignored
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Nasdaq Free Cash Flow Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.