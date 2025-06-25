Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 23rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0735 per share on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This is a 6.5% increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

BSCP stock opened at $20.67 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.44 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.69.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

