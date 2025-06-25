Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Sells 142 Shares of Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,908 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank lowered Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Salesforce from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Salesforce from $367.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.08.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $271.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $269.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.94. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 16.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.416 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.98%.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $68,473.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,154,496.40. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Munoz acquired 3,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $257.28 per share, for a total transaction of $998,760.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,967.04. This represents a 48.76% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,284 shares of company stock worth $6,996,762 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

