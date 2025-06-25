Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Lamar Advertising Company (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its stake in Lamar Advertising by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 28,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $121.60 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.49. Lamar Advertising Company has a 52-week low of $99.84 and a 52-week high of $139.88. The company has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89.

Lamar Advertising Dividend Announcement

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.06. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $505.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $509.72 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising Company will post 7.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAMR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup raised Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.00.

About Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

