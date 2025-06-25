Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $704,000 Stock Holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Crown Castle by 62.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Crown Castle by 95.2% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, EVP Edward B. Adams, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.37, for a total value of $850,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,183,563.36. This trade represents a 28.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.38, for a total value of $2,127,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,762,542.98. This represents a 15.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $3,362,752. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $103.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.66. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.20 and a 1 year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.88.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Crown Castle had a negative return on equity of 164.40% and a negative net margin of 78.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $1.0625 dividend. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is presently -39.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Argus raised Crown Castle to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. UBS Group upgraded Crown Castle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.71.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

