Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $373.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Bank of America downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.41.

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $280.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $273.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $291.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.14). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 104.07%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

