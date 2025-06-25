Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Acquires 497 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $236.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $221.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.45. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $168.49 and a 52-week high of $237.38. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

