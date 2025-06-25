Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.01, but opened at $8.29. Impala Platinum shares last traded at $8.42, with a volume of 68,004 shares traded.
Impala Platinum Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.10.
Impala Platinum Company Profile
Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in the mining, processing, concentrating, refining, and sale of platinum group metals (PGMs) and associated base metals. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, nickel, and by-products, as well as ruthenium, iridium, and gold. It has operations on the PGM-bearing orebodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe, as well as the Canadian Shield.
